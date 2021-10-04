Area shelters hope you'll open the door and your heart to a new furry companion this week during Bissell’s Empty the Shelters event.
"Any shelter that participates gets to offer their animals for a greatly reduced adoption fee while still getting those fees covered by Bissell,” said Beth Wellman, director of the Humane Society of Midland County.
In mid-Michigan, Wellman said you can adopt your new pet there, as well as at Saginaw, Bay and Genesee counties' animal control centers and the Shiawassee Humane Society, for no more than $25.
With Bissell covering all vetting, it's the purrrfect time to find a four-legged friend who longs to go from a cage to a couch.
"Especially for new adopters, maybe you have to get a dog crate or cat litter boxes and all the supplies needed to have a pet, especially if this is going to be your first pet, empty the shelter events are a fantastic opportunity to save yourself a little bit of money and be able to be fully equipped to start your new pet off right,” Wellman said.
And when people make the leap into pet ownership this week, it's not just saving them money, it's also making room for more animals in need of rescue.
"We don't sit on empty kennels. If we have space to help other animals, it just means that more animals get to have a safe place to be in order to have the time to find themselves a forever home,” Wellman said.
This week, the animals are patiently waiting for their new families.
