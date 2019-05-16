Ten residents at two mid-Michigan adult foster care homes have been relocated and the homes' operator has been charged after authorities said they were not receiving proper care.
The Lansing State Journal reports that 58-year-old Diane Kay Lott of Owosso was arraigned Wednesday on 10 counts of misdemeanor vulnerable adult abuse. Lott entered a not-guilty plea and was released on bond. A pretrial conference is scheduled for Tuesday.
The Michigan Attorney General's office says investigators, acting on a complaint from another state agency, made unannounced visits to the homes and learned three part-time employees didn't have CPR or first aid certification. A medication provider certificate also had expired.
The Associated Press was unable to find a telephone number Thursday to reach Lott for comment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.