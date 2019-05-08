A 19-year-old man was struck by a vehicle while riding a bicycle in Carrollton Township on Wednesday, May 8.
It happened at the intersection of Michigan and Shattuck about 3:15 p.m.
The bicyclist was traveling northbound on Michigan and tried to cross Shattuck against the light when he was hit by the vehicle, Carrollton Township Police Chief Craig Oatten said.
The driver was traveling westbound on Shattuck and had the green light at Michigan, Oatten said.
The driver was not cited.
The Carrollton Township Police Department said the cyclist was taken to the hospital. His condition is unknown.
Central dispatch previously reported the victim was a child.
