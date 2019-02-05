Flint Iceland Arenas is hosting its third annual Adventures in Winterland on Saturday, Feb. 9.
Hillary Rubin, the figure skating director at the arena, said the event is held in honor of National Figure Skating Month.
“It’s a way to get people interested in ice-skating, get them on the ice and get them to try skating and this year we have a theme, it’s skate to super-powers,” Rubin said.
Rubin also said the event is a great way to unplug from society.
“It’s a great way to meet friends, be out here with your family and break away from the technology for a while,” Rubin said. “You can burn about 800 calories an hour out on the ice, in case you’re wondering. If you’re going to be out here and skating, 11 laps around is one mile in case you’re counting steps or anything like that.”
Jenna Paul, 9, started skating when she was 7 and said she’s already learned a lot.
“It’s just really fun and you don’t really get bored because you’ll always have something to do and it’s just really fun,” Jenna said.
Jenna is a part of the Iceland Competitive Edge figure skating club in Genesee County.
The event is free and is open to the public.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.