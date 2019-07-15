A local child advocacy leader hopes the death of a 1-year-old in Carrollton Township will encourage people to speak up.
“To lose a child, to know what that child endured is terribly painful,” said Emily Yeager, the president and CEO of Child Abuse and Neglect (CAN) Council.
Yeager, along with many throughout Mid-Michigan, are reeling from the loss of 1-year-old Darryn Mann.
Authorities said he died at the hands of Brandon Mannie on Wednesday, July 10 in Carrollton.
Mannie was arraigned on Monday, July 15 in a Saginaw County Courtroom on a felony murder charge.
If convicted, he faces life in prison with no parole.
“When they bring charges on a case it helps our community realize that child abuse is taken seriously and there are consequences for it,” Yeager said.
Yeager said we can do our part to help kids by taking part in child abuse prevention education.
“We have presentations that the CAN Council offers at no charge to anybody in our community for churches, workplaces, civic groups to learn more about abuse and what to do,” Yeager said.
Yeager said those presentations can teach people what child abuse looks like, understand the indicators of abuse and how to respond to it.
While there is nothing good about Darryn Mann’s death, Yeager hopes all the attention it’s getting will motivate all of us to do our part to prevent another child from suffering the same fate.
“My hope is that this ignites within us a desire to learn more about child abuse so that we can prevent this. And if we have any inkling that a child in our community is being abused make the call so that it can be investigated,” Yeager said.
