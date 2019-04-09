The State Senate today approved legislation that would mean more prison time for certain repeat child abusers.
It would increase the punishment for offenders convicted of prior third- or fourth-degree child abuse.
TV5 spoke with an advocate for child protection, who said she hopes this serves as a warning.
"I hope they really start to see that the community is saying no, we're going to stand up and say that you cannot victimize our kids and get off with very easy punishment," said Nyse Holloman of Voices for Children.
Holloman has seen first-hand the devastating effects of child abuse and neglect. She’s the executive director for Voices for Children; an organization that works with young victims of abuse.
Holloman said she’s happy about the bill passed unanimously by the Michigan Senate today, which places harsher punishments on repeat child abusers.
Child abuse statistics are alarming, Holloman said, but she hopes laws like this one will keep vulnerable children out of harm’s way.
"In Genesee County there were over 2,000 cases of child abuse and neglect, so it's incredibly important for those kids that were brave enough to tell their story and they receive the support. To see that person that committed this crime to get the punishment they deserve,” said Holloman.
Those 2,000 cases were from last year alone in just Genesee County. The bill to increase prison time for child abusers now heads to the State House for approval.
