A 13-year-old girl was willing to relive a nightmare for the sake of justice.
That girl testified in court this week against the man she accuses of driving more than 800 miles to sexually assault her.
She took a step many survivors find hard to take.
“So scary, so very difficult. It’s difficult at any age,” said Annie Coker, director of the Sexual Assault Center in Saginaw.
Coker said facing the person accused of sexually assaulting you in court is a tough task.
“To be put on the stand and to testify and talk about what your experience has been, it can be intimidating. It may feel overwhelming for someone in that position,” Coker said.
Coker shared her expertise with TV5 in the aftermath of the testimony of a 13-year-old girl in court on Monday.
Scott Janner is accused of sexually assaulting the girl at a motel in St. Charles last month.
Coker did not want to comment specifically on the case involving the 13-year-old girl and Janner, but she gave a general idea on how a young survivor of sexual assault is prepped to testify against their accused assailant.
“It’s about letting them have the opportunity to meet with the prosecutor ahead of time, to just have some familiarity there. A lot of times they’re able to see the courtroom and just kind of have a sense of what their surroundings are going to be,” Coker said.
Coker also said the Sexual Assault Center has a legal advocate that works closely with sexual assault victims as they prepare to take the stand.
Coker was quick to point out help for a victim shouldn’t end when their testimony is over. She said it’s important for them to reach out for assistance no matter what that assistance might be.
“There is no right answer for what the next step it, but it’s always best if they know all their options,” Coker said.
