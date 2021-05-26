Hundreds of Michigan students are at risk of being held back after failing state testing, but advocates believe they deserve a break.
Under the “Read by grade three” law, students who get unsatisfactory marks on their reading tests are at risk of being held back.
Frank Burger, a teacher at Carman-Ainsworth High School said virtual learning has taken a toll on teachers and students.
“We already know that these students are going to be behind,” Burger said.
Burger thinks that state standardized tests like the M-step should have been suspended this year. Despite that, many third-grade students have already taken them.
The state has sent out thousands of letters to inform parents that their child should not move on to the next grade.
“To hold a kid back there is no data that shows that holding a kid back is the right thing to do,” Burger said.
Michigan law is the reason behind the letters. The law states that third grade students can be stopped from moving on if they read a grade level behind based on their score on the m-steps.
Perri Stone-Palmquist, the executive director of the Advocacy Center of Michigan said she has seen how hard it can be for students, and that virtual learning isn’t easy. The m-steps are aimed at making sure students and teachers are performing.
“You know your kiddo best, and so if you really feel like that’s gonna be the best thing, then ok,” Stone-Palmquist said.
Jennifer Smith from the Michigan Association of School Boards said her organization has been pushing for most of the school year to waive the test for this pear, but it’s up to lawmakers to act.
“We don’t think that it’s fair for those students who, through no fault of their own with the pandemic, maybe didn’t receive the same amount of support they would have if it had been a normal school year,” Smith said.
Smith said there is a bill that would waive the requirements and that there was a hearing for the first time on the topic, but there isn’t movement on the bill yet.
Burger thinks families should not have to be dealing with this following the pandemic.
“These are unnecessary things that need to happen right now,” Burger said.
