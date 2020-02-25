Hundreds of Michigan moms filled the steps of the state capitol building on Tuesday demanding action from lawmakers on gun safety.
Advocates argue gun violence is not being prioritized in Lansing.
Research shows guns are the weapon of choice for domestic abusers, with 51 percent of intimate partner homicides involving firearms in Michigan.
“We’ve got hundreds of moms with us here from all across the state,” said Emily Durbin, organizer.
Those moms gathered in Lansing to advocate for what they call common sense gun laws and the need to keep women and children safe.
“It’s a huge problem. In a one-year period, over 200 Michiganders were killed in intimate partner violence and 51 percent were by firearms,” Durbin said.
It wasn’t just moms demanding action. One of those victims was the stepdaughter to Rick Omilian.
“My stepdaughter, Maggie Wordol, was murdered in 1999 on the campus of Kalamazoo College by an ex-boyfriend who then killed himself at the same time,” Omilian said.
He said in honor of Wordol, he is pushing for two house bills – 4497 and 4498 – to make it illegal in the state of Michigan for those convicted of misdemeanor domestic violence from possessing firearms.
“These are bills that have been passed in other states, southern states, northern states, eastern states. All with the effect of reducing gun violence and keeping children and women safe,” Omilian said.
He also said taking action doesn’t have to involve taking away guns from responsible gun owners, but instead identify those who could be a danger to themselves or others.
“We need to take those steps by bringing bills to discussion and to vote,” Omilian said.
He ultimately wants to make sure families won’t have to deal with an unspeakable tragedy that could have been prevented.
“We don’t want another family to know what this feels like,” Omilian said.
Opponents of those bills argue they infringe on Second Amendment rights.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.