Your driver's license is your identity.
But for the transgender community, often what it says on that little card conflicts with how they identify
The Secretary of State's office is making it easier for transgender people to get their drivers licenses.
As of Monday, they can go to a branch office, get their photo taken, fill out a form and pay $9.
"Around 81 percent of the transgender community in Michigan lacks proper identification," said advocate Scott Ellis.
If you identify as female, but your license says male or vice versa, every time you need to show your license it can be painful.
"it's safety, it's a job, it's buying a drink and not having people question you about something that's private,” said Heather Johnson, director of the Center for Gender and Sexuality at U of M Flint. "You might have to out yourself to an employer, that might not be something you're comfortable with."
To change the sex on your license hasn't always been easy.
"You had to use a passport, a court order, a birth certificate,” Johnson said. “All of these are costly or expensive to get."
Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson says the change is actually the return to a policy that was in place before the issue was “Politicized.”
Now you can change the gender on your license, on the cheap. It's only 9 bucks!"
"Basically, they can show up, fill out a form, and change the ID on their driver's license."
What stands out even more about this policy, according to local LGBTQ advocates, it's not completely new.
"It's been around under previous administrations, both a democrat and republican secretary of state had this policy streamlined,” Johnson said. “But then as the issue became more politicized, secretaries of state since have made it more difficult for this to happen."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.