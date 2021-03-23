The director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is asking for help keeping COVID cases down as nearly half the country records a rise in coronavirus cases with Michigan among the states seeing one of the highest increases.
“The important thing is to remember that we're not out of the woods," said Aaron Burch, an advocate for COVID awareness.
COVID variant cases in Michigan are going up. The Lapeer County Health Department announced that in the past week they have found five new cases on the b.1.1.7 variant.
Burch lost his mother last year to COVID.
“I hope that nobody else has to go through this, but you know, at the same time you know I’m not alone in this," Burch said.
The Montrose man hopes this new variant is met by people being more careful. The new strain of COVID is being found more and more in counties across mid-Michigan.
Infectious disease physician from Central Michigan University Health Nicholas Haddad said the spread and change in the virus is no surprise.
"Of the variants in the U.S. for the CDC Michigan is almost No. two in the number of variants so far right after Florida," he said.
Haddad says this variant can be more deadly. He says this particular one has become more fit to transmit disease.
"The 1.1.7 variant is coronavirus that has changed some of its structure so that now it becomes more transmissible and can cause more severe disease,” he said.
Haddad doesn't want anyone to keep their guard down. He said wearing a mask and social distancing is just as important as it ever was through this pandemic.
Burch is now a member of COVID Survivors for Change to help raise awareness to stay vigilant. He said he never got to introduce his new son to his mother and hopes his message can prevent that from happening to someone else.
“We absolutely absolutely need to be mindful of that and we need to take those precautions and be safe," Burch said.
