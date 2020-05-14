The Bay County Gypsy Moth Suppression Program will soon begin its aerial treatment.
The treatment will take place between May 24 and June 5 at a heavily infested 381-acre woodlot in Gibson Township.
Monitoring surveys show the gypsy moth population in that area has reached outbreak levels and is likely to damage the trees in the area, the county said in a press release.
The county provided the following information about the treatment:
"The aircraft will be spraying Foray 48B, a naturally-occurring forest health product that contains the soil bacterium Bacillus thuringiensis kurstaki (BT) that specifically affects Gypsy Moths caterpillars that are feeding at the time of treatment. BT has no known impact to non-target organisms such as humans, pets, birds, fish, and other insects. Field monitoring is performed afterwards to ensure that there are no adverse impacts. The product is an OMRI Certified organic, water-based, liquid formulation of BT that is applied to the forest canopy at a rate of ½ gallon per acre."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.