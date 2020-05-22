The Bay County Gypsy Moth Suppression Program is mandated to monitor for and suppress Gypsy Moths and other non-native pests that affect trees and plants in Bay County.
Officials said to protect trees from feeding Gypsy Moth caterpillars, treatment has been scheduled for Bay County where Gypsy Moth populations have reached outbreak levels.
Treatment will be done on Tuesday, May 26th, weather permitting.
According to officials, weather parameters for spraying are light winds (3-10 miles per hour), humidity above 50 percent, and less than 40 percent chance of rain predicted for the next four to six hours. Officials said if weather conditions are outside these parameters, spraying will be postponed until the next day or until conditions improve.
Officials said the wooded area in Gibson Township on the border of Gibson Township and Gladwin county will be treated in the early morning just after sunrise by a yellow airplane flying low over the treetops.
To view a map of the area, click here.
Officials said the biological insecticide Foray 48B will be used for this treatment. Foray is a water-based insecticide formulation. It is an OMRI certified organic so it can be used on organic foods. The active ingredient is Bacillus thuringiensis variety Kurstaki (Bt). It will only kill the Gypsy Moth Caterpillars that will be feed in the tree canopies at the time of application.
According to officials, Bt is not known to affect humans, pets, birds, fish, or other insects.
If you have any questions, please contact Alicia Wallace at 989-895-4195 or email at wallacea@baycounty.net. During treatment operations she can be reached at 989-225-7010.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.