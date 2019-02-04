In the spirit of Black History Month, communities across the country are celebrating African American Culture through reading.
That includes an event called the African American read-in chain.
“We all have so much to learn from each other, and so much to gain from each other,” said Blake Strozier, Pastor of Tabernacle Missionary Baptist.
Pastor Strozier said this event is done in partnership with the NAACP, bringing the Saginaw community together to honor diversity in literature.
Participants got to read a short story or poem that talks about what their African American heritage means to them.
Presenter and guest speaker Peggie Hall is a former teacher and principal in Saginaw.
“As a black author, I think it’s important that we have an idea of what it is, that other authors are doing.”
Hall, who now shares her works as an author throughout the community, is hoping to inspire black men and women into reading, through her experiences.
“And it brings awareness to the community, that they can choose a book written by African American authors, that is meaningful, relevant, and full of great insight and information.”
