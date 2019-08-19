Justin Amash has left the Republican Party over his opposition to President Donald Trump, and Democrats are celebrating.
The Michigan congressman's departure means a three-way race in his politically shifting Grand Rapids-area district, giving Democrats fresh hope for picking up his a seat.
Amash is also flirting with another way to wound Trump - by running for president as a Libertarian. More than 200,000 Michigan voters supported a third-party candidate in 2016, when Trump won the state by just over 10,000 votes
Amash was the first Republican on Capitol Hill to say Congress should begin impeachment proceedings.
Amash's is another cautionary tale for GOP lawmakers who consider opposing Trump. Those who do quickly find it's a lonely place to be, and may mean the end of a political career.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.