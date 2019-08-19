Rep. Justin Amash

Rep. Justin Amash, the only congressional Republican who publicly argues that President Donald Trump has engaged in impeachable conduct, announced Thursday he is quitting the GOP.

 Bill Puglianos/Getty Images

Justin Amash has left the Republican Party over his opposition to President Donald Trump, and Democrats are celebrating.

The Michigan congressman's departure means a three-way race in his politically shifting Grand Rapids-area district, giving Democrats fresh hope for picking up his a seat.

Amash is also flirting with another way to wound Trump - by running for president as a Libertarian. More than 200,000 Michigan voters supported a third-party candidate in 2016, when Trump won the state by just over 10,000 votes

Amash was the first Republican on Capitol Hill to say Congress should begin impeachment proceedings.

Amash's is another cautionary tale for GOP lawmakers who consider opposing Trump. Those who do quickly find it's a lonely place to be, and may mean the end of a political career.

