A Lapeer County woman is not letting her disability define her, she's determined to compete in a major wheel-chair race.
“I’ve decided I want to run, I mean race, next summer,” said Elizabeth Stanhope. “But I want to race the equivalent of a marathon, 26.2 miles”
For some people that might be a hefty goal but for this Mid-Michigan woman it's a mission, despite some of the challenges she may face.
“21 years ago I was involved in an auto accident that left me paralyzed from the waist down,” Stanhope said.
She didn't let that slow her down.
Over the past summer the woman from Attica got into racing, trekking almost a half dozen 5ks in her first year with the help of her wheelchair.
"It takes motivation but it’s not hard, you walk three miles in a day," she said.
Even though she can't traditionally run or walk, she takes her wheelchair to keep up with the best of the racers.
To reach her goal this single mother she may need a little help.
“I know I need a special equipment and it’s expensive,” she said.
That's why Stanhope created a GoFundMe page to raise money and help inspire others with what she's doing.
She says she needs to raise a few thousand dollars to get a special wheel chair meant for racing.
Next year she plans on racing in at least 8 races and she hopes her story can encourage others to find their passion too.
“You can do it, don’t give up.”
