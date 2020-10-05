After a police chase with speeds up to 100 mph, a man has been arrested, accused of stealing a vehicle.
On Sunday, Oct. 4, a 67-year-old homeowner in the 3200 block of Imlay City Road in Attica woke up to noises in his driveway. He said he found a man, later identified as Gerald Deering, 24, from Elkton, stealing his Chev Venture van, which was unlocked and had the keys in the ignition.
At 3:28 a.m., a Lapeer County Sheriff’s Deputy saw the stolen vehicle on Imlay City Road in Attica. Marked sheriff’s cruisers with emergency lights and sirens tried to stop the vehicle for around 5 minutes. The stolen vehicle continued east on Imlay City Road with speeds in the 80-100 mph range in a 55 mph speed zone, deputies report.
Near the intersection of Cedar and Capac in Imlay City, spike strips were deployed, puncturing the vehicle’s tries. It came to a slow stop and the driver was taken into custody at around 3:35 a.m.
Deering was arraigned on the following two counts on Oct. 5: motor vehicle-unlawful driving away and police officer-fleeing 4th degree.
