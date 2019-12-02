Police organizations are taking to social media to help end violence against officers.
"Every one of us kiss our family goodbye every time we go to work,” said Mike Sauger from the Fraternal Order of Police. “We don't know if it's the last time we're going to see them."
8 Michigan police officers were shot in only two weeks’ time.
"One officer is too many and 8 is outrageous," Sauger said.
Sunday night three officers were shot in a hostage situation in Kalamazoo County.
In another incident over the weekend, Battle Creek police Officer Jeffery Johnson was shot three time during a shootout.
"Undoubtedly that vest, and that tourniquet saved this officer's life," Sauger said.
The week before last two officers shot in Monroe and two shot in Detroit. Cpl Rasheen McClain, a 16-year-veteran with Detroit Police was killed.
"We have lost one of our own, that was very difficult," he said.
Monday the Michigan Fraternal Order of Police took to social media to bring light to the shootings and how common they're becoming.
"You just don't expect to see that in Michigan,” Sauger said. “We put the badge on, and we go to work every day, defending and protecting the citizens of Michigan. To hear officers keep getting shot, enough is enough."
Sauger is asking the citizens who support their local police, to get involved and stand up to stop the violence.
