Eight-year-old Paige Baird nearly lost her life after falling off a deck this past July, breaking her neck.
But this tough third grader has made strides in her recovery, and Monday was a big day as she celebrated her first day back to school.
“It’s been a long journey, so to have her back here where she belongs is one step closer to where we need to be. So, we’re very happy and excited that she’s back; but it’s scary at the same time,” said her mom, Sarah.
And to help calm some of those fears, Paige’s school held an informational assembly about the do’s and don’ts for Paige’s safe return.
Students at K.C. Lang Elementary in Hemlock got to learn about her injury, and even ask their own questions.
“The entire community has been so amazing,” Sarah commented.
“There are no words to describe, I mean, how much we have been given. How much love, support from the school. The school let us come in Friday for her open house, let her do her thing, find her locker. And Push-ups for Paige, it pushed her through therapy. It pushed all of us through therapy,” explained Paige’s dad, Jason.
The family told TV5 Paige has a ways to go for a full recovery, but she says she’s got one thing on her mind.
“Um, to just be a kid again,” Paige said.
