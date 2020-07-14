Just like schools, after school programs are trying to figure out what their school year will look like.
"Our students can be supported academically, they can be supported emotionally, and most importantly that their health and safety is a priority," Tari Jones said.
Jones says the upcoming 2020 school year is going to be unlike any other we've seen.
She's the program director for YouthQuest after school initiative and says there are many plans in place for school programs throughout Genesee County
"Right now, like most school districts and most programs we're planning for in-person, but we also have contingency plans for blended learning that would include in-person and remote learning and all virtual,” jones said. “So, we're following the news very closely. We're paying attention to guidance from the Michigan Department of Education, as well as the CDC and the health department and based on their recommendations, that's what's been guiding our program for the fall."
Jones says she's worked in education for the past 15 years, so figuring out what works and what doesn't for each child and their family is going to be the most important.
"We have learned some lessons with virtual programming,” she said. “So, our next steps would be to measure the engagement of students through virtual to see if we need to tweak that type of programming. Students typically, when you're face-to-face, you could be with them for an hour doing an activity, online is completely different. They're playing with the dog or swinging around in chairs, so it's harder to hold their attention so you find yourself breaking up activities into smaller segments. So, I would say right now our next steps are just trying to make sure that the programming we offer if it's virtual is as effective as possible."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.