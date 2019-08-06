September 30, 2017. Just another day on the calendar for most but for Denise Brush it was a moment in time that changed her life forever.
“Probably the worst call of my life,” Brush said.
That was when she lost her 26-year-old son Ben to suicide.
“We didn’t see any signs,” Brush said. “I’ve tried to think about things or figure things out and could not piece anything together. I finally gave up trying to figure it out.”
Brush is channeling her grief into action. On Sunday she’ll be a speaker during the Walk for Hope at Saginaw Valley State University.
She said friends and family who knew Ben will also be there.
“That’s been wonderful to have them come and be a support and learn more just to spread awareness,” she said.
Barb Smith, the executive director of the Suicide Resource and Response Network and chairperson for the walk, said there’s still time to get involved.
“We encourage people to sign up online or on site that day to help raise some awareness and join us for the 5k walk/run,” Smith said.
Smith said around 2,000 people with participate. There will be live music, raffles and face painting as well as the 5k. It’s all an effort to raise awareness and prevent suicide.
“Many of these people have lost someone to suicide,” she said. “We have the hope that some things are being done and we’re making a difference.
It’s all so one day mothers like Brush will never have to mourn the loss of a child who died by suicide. Which is a struggle she continues to deal with.
“[I’m] still trying to figure that out, I’m still trying to make adjustments not having him here everyday,” Brush said.
