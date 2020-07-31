A 20-year-old man faces a first-degree murder charge after prosecutors say he killed a woman over $10.
Denziel “Dee” Williams-Boyd was arrested Thursday night by the Michigan State Police Fugitive Team, Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton said.
Williams-Boy was on the run for three weeks after the murder of 19-year-old Martina Martinez.
Leyton said Williams-Boyd drove Martinez and her friend home when he asked for gas money. When Martinez didn’t have the money, he shot her and her friend, Leyton said.
After the shooting Williams-Boyd sped off.
The bullet just grazed Martinez’ friend and she is okay.
Williams-Boyd faces charges first-degree murder and assault with intent to murder.
He was denied bond.
