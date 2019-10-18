McDonald Nursery Garden Center in Saginaw Township is saying goodbye.
The nursery, located at 1019 N. Center Road, is closing after 90 years due to a retirement.
The “Retirement Store Closing Sale” is already underway with merchandise in the store, plants, garden supplies, Christmas decorations and clothing discounted 20 to 70 percent off.
The store's displays and fixtures will also be sold.
The business was started when Dr. Francis J McDonald, a dentist, began McDonald Nursery as a hobby growing plants. The garden store was started in 1946. Tom, the youngest son, and his wife, Ruth purchased the business from his family in 1963. Ruth was instrumental in introducing the Gift Shop, Patio Furniture, Floral and Christmas décor departments.
While the retail garden center is closing, the Lawnspray Department will continue to operate, the business said.
