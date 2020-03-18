Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel took her first action against a person selling high-priced products online through eBay as her department amps up efforts to pursue price-gougers.
Nessel said the number of price-gouging complaints related to coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) submitted to the Michigan Department of Attorney General continues to grow.
She said her office had received 572 price-gouging complaints as of 11 p.m. Tuesday.
The Attorney General’s Consumer Protection team has been gathering the complaints online and through its phone lines at 877-765-8388. Nessel said she staffed the employees herself.
The number of price-gouging complaints received since Friday afternoon (75) has increased by 662 percent.
“Our primary focus is consumer protection and ensuring that Michiganders have access to the goods they need at reasonable prices,” Nessel said. “We are not looking to shut down companies or financially jeopardize any business owner with fines, but when proprietors are not following the laws, we will take swift legal action to protect the pocketbooks of residents in this state. I can assure you that anyone trying to illegally profit off this public health emergency will be held accountable.”
The phone lines are usually open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Hours were extended earlier this week to keep up with demand and will be extended again from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
