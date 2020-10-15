Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office confirmed one additional person has been charged in connection to the plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.
Officials tell TV5 the individual is facing state charges. No further information was released about the individual.
Six suspects are facing federal charges while seven others are facing state charges.
On Tuesday, three men, Kaleb Franks, Daniel Harris, and Brandon Caserta, were denied bond while they are in federal court in Grand Rapids.
Two other suspects from Michigan, Adam Fox and Ty Garbin, are expected in federal court on Friday.
The sixth and final defendant facing federal charges, Barry Croft, is awaiting extradition to Michigan.
If convicted, the men could face up to life in prison.
This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as it becomes available.
