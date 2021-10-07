Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has announced charges against an Isabella County corrections officer.
On April 12, 2020, Sgt. Christopher Cluley was working in the Isabella County Jail as the administrator in charge when he interacted with an inmate during a cell transfer. The transfer was the result of a verbal disagreement between the inmate and another corrections officer.
Video evidence shows Cluley grabbed the inmate, spun him around and pushed him into the cell door before pushing him into the wall, the Attorney General’s Office said. Then, after walking the inmate to a new cell, footage shows Cluley pushed the inmate to the ground, the office added.
The inmate cried out in pain. An x-ray later determined the inmate suffered a fractured left knee.
Cluley was placed on administrative leave the following day while the Isabella County Sheriff’s Department conducted an internal investigation. The Isabella County Sheriff’s Department then contacted the Michigan State Police (MSP), and MSP’s Special Investigation Section completed its own investigation and referred the matter to the Attorney General’s Public Integrity Unit.
Cluley has been charged with two counts of misconduct in office and one count of aggravated assault.
He appeared for arraignment Wednesday morning and is scheduled for a probable cause conference Oct. 14. He was given a $21,000 personal recognizance bond.
Cluley was also ordered to have no contact with the victim, no assaultive conduct and is not allowed to leave the state without the court’s permission.
