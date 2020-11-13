According to a briefing from the Attorney General’s Office, the group behind the plot against Gov. Gretchen Whitmer had two plans, one consisting of broadcasting the execution of elected officials.
As described in the briefing, the primary plan consisted of recruiting 200 men and storming the Capitol building in Lansing while Congress was in session.
They then planned to take hostages and “execute tyrants and have it televised.”
Similar to “Plan A,” the secondary plan was to storm the Capitol building in Lansing while Congress was in session.
The group planned to lock the entrances and exits of the building then set it on fire, according to the briefing from the Attorney General’s Office.
Pete Musico is one of the founding members of the terrorist group Wolverine Watchmen.
Musico stated there were tactical difficulties with the main plan.
He suggested his own “Plan B” to target the homes of politicians and kidnap them, according to the AG’s Office.
Musico stated in the past he threw a Molotov Cocktail into the residence of a police officer who pulled him over.
According to the briefing, he waited outside the back door of the house and planned to shoot the officer when he came out, but ultimately decided not to.
Members of the Wolverine Watchmen were encouraged to identify and target the homes of law enforcement officers, according to the AG's Office.
They were also required to participate in tactical training.
Pete Musico and Joe Morrison had multiple tactical training exercises on their property in Munith with full knowledge of Adam Fox's plan to assault the Capitol.
Before fulling committing to the plan, Musico gave members the option to leave as the action would require dedication to the cause but no one left the group.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.