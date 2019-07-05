An adult foster care homeowner in west Michigan faces felony charges after an investigation by the state’s attorney general.
Dana Nessel announced Friday that 41-year-old Danielle Baysinger, of Manistee, has been charged with four felony counts of delivery of a controlled substance and four misdemeanor counts of fourth-degree vulnerable adult abuse.
The charges stem from an investigation by the AG’s Health Care Fraud Division that found Baysinger allegedly gave Ativan to a resident without a prescription or the person’s knowledge.
Ativan is an anxiety medication and according to the AG’s office, had been prescribed to a resident who is now deceased. The investigation also found there was no documentation the medication was given to the resident, nor was it kept in a locked cabinet.
“Caring for vulnerable adults can be challenging work, but there is never an adequate excuse to compromise the health and safety of those entrusted to their care,” Nessel said.
Baysinger was arraigned July 2 in the 85th District Court.
