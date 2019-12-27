Seven priests have been charged in Michigan in 2019 for clergy abuse and the investigation is ongoing, according to Attorney General Dana Nessel.
Nessel took over the investigation from former Attorney General Bill Schuette. Since the beginning of the investigation, more than 640 tips have been received.
The attorney general said 552 victims have been identified and 270 priests have been named as abusers.
Currently, 130 cases are being investigated or reviewed for potential charges. Of those cases, about 50 cases have been closed based on the statute of limitations or the deaths of the priests involved. Forty-five of the cases are actively being investigated and 25 cases have been referred to the Diocese for further action.
Of the seven currently charged, Patrick Casey and Brian Stanley have already pleaded guilty, according to officials. Casey has been sentenced to 45 days in jail, and one year of probation and sex offender counseling. Stanley is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 27.
Others charged include Joseph Baker, Timothy Crowley, Vincent DeLorenzo, Neil Kalina and Jacob Vellian.
