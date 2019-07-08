Fr. Joseph (Jack) Baker is the sixth priest arrested in a crackdown by Attorney General Dana Nessel.
Baker was arrested Monday in Wayne County and will be arraigned in 29th District Court.
Pastor of St. Perpetua Parish in Waterford, Baker is charged with one count of 1st degree Criminal Sexual Conduct with a person under 13.
A tip from the Archdiocese of Detroit led to the arrest.
“This is just the tip of the iceberg,” said Nessel. “Our clergy abuse investigative team is working day and night to review the hundreds of thousands of pages of documents and files seized from all seven of Michigan’s dioceses last fall. At the same time, we continue to receive calls daily from victims who know we will listen to them, believe in them, and investigate their allegations. They deserve nothing less than our very best.”
Baker has been suspended from public ministry pending the outcome of the legal process and is barred from representing himself as a priest or participating in church ministry in any way.
The arrest follows the announcement in May that five former priests had been charged with criminal sexual conduct.
Other priests charged include Vincent DeLorenzo, charged in Genesee County, Timothy Michael Crowley, charged in Washtenaw County, Neil Kalina, charged in Macomb County and Patrick Casey, also charged in Wayne County. Jacob Vellian lives in India and is awaiting extradition.
