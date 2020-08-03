A coalition of attorneys general is suing U.S. Secretary Education Betsy DeVos, citing a number of violations.
A letter was issued stating an interim final rule by DeVos' department was unlawful, unconstitutional, and it would unfairly limit the ability of public schools to use federal funds provided under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, according to the coalition.
This coalition is lead by Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel and California Attorney General Xavier Becerra.
The coalition said the department ignored requirements under the Administrative Procedures Act (APA) that demand “prior to promulgating a rule, an agency must issue a general notice of proposed rulemaking.”
According to the group, DeVos and the Department of Education issued the final rule effective immediately while bypassing mandated procedures.
“Instead of following the Administrative Procedures Act and providing the public with time to comment prior to issuing an interim final rule, Secretary DeVos and her Department of Education cut corners to pursue her own agenda,” Nessel said. “This coalition will fight this rule at every turn to ensure our students receive exactly what Congress intended for them to have.”
In a letter filed on Friday, nine attorneys general and several local jurisdictions urged the Department to withdraw the interim final rule.
The coalition said it’s unlawful, unconstitutional, and ignores the severe harms the rule imposes on states and school districts, and their students and teachers.
The coalition asserts that the rule does the following:
- Exceeds the Department’s authority, is not in accordance with governing law, and violates separation of powers;
- Violates the spending clause of the U.S. Constitution;
- Violates the APA because it is arbitrary and capricious; and
- Violates the APA’s notice-and-comment requirement.
According to the coalition, at least $16 million in Michigan alone would be diverted from public schools to private institutions as a result of the interim final rule.
