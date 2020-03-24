Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel wants to remind residents that complaints related to Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s Stay Home, Stay Safe order should be directed to local law enforcement agencies.
Nessel said her office has received an overwhelming number of calls related to the Governor Whitmer’s Executive Orders, and it has caused their system to be at a standstill.
Nessel said they are counting on their partners in law enforcement to remind everyone that failing to comply with the Governor’s Executive Orders could result in a $500 fine and or 90 days in jail for each violation.
The Attorney General’s Consumer Protection team is designed to protect consumers from unfair, deceptive and fraudulent business practices. This team has received thousands of complaints but at this time its main focus is cracking down on price-gouging and scams related to COVID-19, according to Nessel.
Nessel said all other violations of the Governor’s Executive Orders should be referred to local police departments for enforcement.
The Department of Attorney General stands ready to assist local prosecuting attorneys’ offices as these cases move forward.
According to Nessel, these are incredibly difficult times and we are all in uncharted territory. She asks for everyone’s cooperation, understanding, and patience as they diligently work to stop COVID-19.
