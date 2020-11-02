The Michigan Supreme Court did not respond to a request from Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson and Attorney General Dana Nessel to review challenges made to the legality of a directive issued by Benson on Oct. 16 that prohibited the open carry of firearms in limited locations on election day, according to the Attorney General's Office.
Under the secretary’s directive, the open carry of a firearm was to be banned in a polling place, in any hallway used by voters to enter or exit, or within 100-feet of any entrance to a building in which a polling place was located, in clerks' offices and absent voter counting boards on Tuesday.
Two lawsuits were filed – and later consolidated – that challenged the secretary’s directive.
On Friday, the trial court granted an injunction in the case, finding the directive likely violated the Administrative Procedures Act. The decision was immediately appealed to the Michigan Court of Appeals, but that court declined to hear the appeal.
An application for leave to appeal was then filed with the Michigan Supreme Court. The state requested an answer from the Supreme Court by 10:00 a.m. on Nov. 2, considering the election on Nov. 3. However, the AG’s office said Michigan Supreme Court has not responded, which means the Court of Appeals decision will stand.
“Though I am disappointed that the Supreme Court hasn’t provided guidance in advance of Election Day, it does not change the fact that voter intimidation is still illegal in Michigan,” Nessel said. “Those who attempt to deter or interfere with someone trying to exercise the fundamental right to vote will be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law.”
“Voters can go to the polls tomorrow confident that safety is our top priority,” Benson said. “The bottom line is that voter intimidation is illegal under state and federal law. Anyone who intimidates a voter in Michigan by brandishing a firearm is committing a felony."
