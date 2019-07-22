If you lost power for more than 16 hours, you might be owed money from your power company.
Attorney General Dana Nessel is reminding DTE Energy and Consumers Energy customers they could be due a $25 credit.
According to Nessel, if a utility company doesn’t restore power in under 16 hours the customers are due a credit.
If there are “catastrophic conditions” and a state of emergency is declared, the company has 120 hours to restore power, Nessel said.
"Catastrophic conditions" are defined as an event that results in an official state of emergency or an interruption of 10% or more of the utility's customers and the utility does not restore power within 120 hours.
“The weekend storms in some parts of Michigan have left hundreds of thousands of electric customers with extended interruptions in services and it’s important we remind them that they may be entitled to a credit as a result of those interruptions,” Nessel said.
To get your credit you have to apply through your energy, check out the DTE Energy site here. You can check out the Consumers Energy site here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.