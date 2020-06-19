The Attorney General’s office agreed to a full and final dismissal of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services lawsuit against Owosso barber Karl Manke attempting to obtain an injunction against him to force the closure of his barbershop.
This is the same case in which the Michigan Supreme Court recently ruled in Manke’s favor and overturned the Court of Appeals ruling granting the injunction.
DHHS now agrees that Manke is not a threat to the public health, safety and welfare.
Manke is still facing misdemeanor criminal charges next week that were filed by the Shiawassee County Prosecutor. He will also contest the still pending formal complaint filed against him by the state in an administrative license hearing on July 15.
“I am glad the State has finally realized I am not a health threat to anyone and that I have a right to continue to cut hair,” said Manke. “The Courts have consistently upheld my constitutional rights affirming that the Governor’s attempts to shut me down were out of line.”
Michigan was the last state to open barbershops and hair salons on June 15.
