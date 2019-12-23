Attorney General Dana Nessel says lawmakers should revisit Michigan's unique law that shields drugmakers from product liability lawsuits. She said Monday that the 1995 law has "absolutely" has affected her strategy to seek damages for the painkiller addiction epidemic. Her office has sued four major opioid distributors.
The state has not filed suit against drug manufacturers over the crisis, though it is involved in multi-state settlement talks with OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma.
Nessel also says it will take longer than anticipated to finish an investigation into sexual abuse by Catholic priests. She says there are millions of documents to review.
