A former U.S. Olympics gymnastics coach with ties to Larry Nassar has died by suicide after facing human trafficking charges, the Michigan Attorney General’s Office said.
“My office has been notified that the body of John Geddert was found late this afternoon after taking his own life. This is a tragic end to a tragic story for everyone involved,” Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said.
Geddert, a former gold medal winning Olympic coach and owner of Twistars -a Lansing-area gymnastics club, took his own life just hours after prosecutors charged him with 24 criminal charges. Geddert was accused of emotionally and sexually abusing athletes.
He was the head gymnastics coach of the gold medal winning 2012 Olympic team, and he had several ties to disgraced sports doctor Larry Nassar. Nassar, a former doctor at Michigan State University, was also the team's doctor. He has been sentenced to decades in prison for sexually assaulting gymnasts and possessing child pornography.
Geddert was expected to turn himself into the Eaton County Sheriff's Department at 2:15 p.m., but he never arrived. The former coach was the fourth person to be charged in connection with the Nassar scandal.
“These allegations focus around multiple acts of verbal, physical and sexual abuse perpetrated by the defendant against multiple young women. I am grateful for these survivors coming forward to cooperate with our investigation and for bravely sharing their stories,” Nessel said.
Geddert was suspended in January 2018 by USA Gymnastics amid the fallout from the Nassar scandal. He transferred ownership of the gymnastics club to his wife.
Nessel filed 24 charges against Geddert on Feb. 25, including 20 counts of human trafficking of a minor. Nessel emphasized the crimes alleged against Geddert were the result of his own behavior, which involve incidents between 2008 and 2018. Two sexual assault charges against Geddert allegedly occurred in January 2012 and involved a victim between ages 13 and 16.
The only charge linking Geddert to Nassar was lying to a peace officer, which allegedly happened in 2016 just weeks after the scandal first broke. The charges against Geddert come three years after Nassar was sentenced for sexually assaulting women and girls under the guise of medical care over nearly three decades.
