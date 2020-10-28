The state has filed an emergency appeal after a judge blocked an open carry ban at polling locations on Election Day.
It was filed by Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson and Attorney General Dana Nessel.
On Oct. 27, the Michigan Court of Claims issued a preliminary injunction that stopped Benson from enforcing her ban on the open carry of firearms at polling locations.
READ MORE: Judge blocks open carry ban at polling places
This is a developing story and will be updated with more information.
Read the full appeal below:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.