A Flint man is facing multiple felonies following an investigation into child pornography by the Attorney General’s Office.
Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Monday, 40-year-old Aaron David Scheitler was charged with three counts of possession of child sexually abusive material, three counts of distribution of child sexually abusive material, and one count of using a computer to commit a crime.
The investigation started in August 2019 when the AG’s office got a tip about child pornography being distributed from an IP address in Flint. Investigators got a search warrant and traced it to a home where Scheiter lived.
After searching his devices, more than 2,000 child pornography images were found on his laptop, external hard drive and phone, the AG's office said.
“Our office will prosecute those who prey on Michigan’s children to the fullest extent of the law,” Nessel said. “We are committed to ensuring justice is served and those who assault others are held accountable.”
He was charged in the 18th District Court in Wayne County. He will be back in court on April 15 at 11 a.m.
