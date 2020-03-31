A Bloomfield Hills medical equipment manufacturer is getting a cease and desist order from Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel on Tuesday, March 31.
Nessel is writing DIA Medical USA after complaints about the company trying to sell $15 packs od face masks for $100 each.
TV5 spoke one-on-one with Nessel to learn what she’s doing about price gouging across Michigan and other scams aimed at stealing resident’s stimulus checks.
“Now, price gouging in the current state of emergency is actually a criminal offense so you can face jail time for it,” Nessel said. “Businesses should not see this state of emergency as an economic opportunity for them.”
From price gouging to scam penetrating, the Michigan Attorney General’s Office is keeping busy, Nessel said.
According to Nessel, the violators are so virulent in their tactics, her offices have received over 4,000 complaints.
“I personally am getting my phone blown up by friends, family, neighbors, just people that I know, and taking pictures and saying have you seen 12 rolls of toilet paper’s going for $60,” Nessel said.
Nessel said some seller have jacked up their prices and is illegally charging hundreds for hand sanitizer, toilet paper, masks, and other products. She said anything 20 percent above retail price is criminal.
“Don’t purchase that product, unless it’s an emergency and you absolutely need it. Take a picture of it with your phone, contact us at the Department of the Attorney General, and well have an entire crew of people in our consumer protection division not that are aggressively going after price gougers,” Nessel said.
Nessel said scammers are anxious to get their hands on residents’ stimulus checks. She said some are calling and claiming to need personal information to facilitate sending the money and others are claiming to offer at-home COVID-19 test kits and medication patches.
“And telling people that if they purchase the patch for the low, low price of $49.95, they can basically wear a patch that immunize them from contracting COVID-19. And of course, that’s not true,” Nessel said.
Nessel is warning residents of new scammers calling claiming to be from local public health departments after your Medicaid and Medicare numbers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.