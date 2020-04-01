Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel and her team gave several shout-outs to members of local law enforcement for their assistance in helping make sure Michigan businesses and residents comply with Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s Stay Home, Stay Safe Executive Order.
Nessel said her offices have received hundreds of complaints and questions since the Executive Order became effective.
“We are continuing to work with businesses and our partners in law enforcement through some of the uncertainty surrounding this unprecedented public emergency,” Nessel said. “We must all work together and do our part to slow the spread of COVID-19.”
The volume of calls in the Attorney General’s office was so overwhelming that the department called upon local law enforcement agencies across the state to help encourage compliance with the order.
According to Nessel, Bob Stevenson, executive director of the Michigan Association of Chiefs of Police, Blaine Koops, and Matt Saxton from the Michigan Sheriffs Association were instrumental in getting the word out to their members.
Nessel said the Prosecuting Attorneys Association of Michigan assisted as well, providing constant input and recommendations as issues were raised.
“These organizations were phenomenal in terms of their commitment to helping Michigan residents understand, adapt to and ultimately adopt the Governor’s Stay Home, Sate Safe Order,” Nessel said. “We are grateful for their assistance and partnership.”
Nessel’s team gave specific kudos to the following departments, she said it’s just a few of the many agencies with whom the Michigan Department of Attorney General has dealt with directly to try to maximize public safety for Michigan residents:
- • Auburn Hills Police Department
- • Branch County Sheriff’s Office
- • Gladstone Michigan State Police Post
- • Hamtramck Police Department
- • Iron Mountain Police & Fire Services
- • Michigan Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement
- • Novi Police Department
- • Roscommon County Sheriff’s Department
- • St. Clair Shores Police Department
- • Troy Police Department
- • Utica Police Department
- • Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office
The Attorney General’s office recently added a new section to its website to provide Michigan residents with more information on the legal rights of employees and employers under the executive order. To visit the Know Your Employment Rights section, click here.
