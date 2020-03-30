State Attorney Dana Nessel is investigating a business for price-gouging after it listed a bottle of hand sanitizer for $60.
Nessel's office received 11 consumer complaints against A.M. Cleaning & Supplies in Ann Arbor for drastically increasing its prices of hand sanitizer.
The business posted a message on social media advertising a 12-ounce bottle of hand sanitizer for $60, an 8-ounce bottle for $40, and a 4-ounce bottle for $20, the AG's Office said.
Days before that, the bottles were reportedly priced at $7.50, $5, and $2.50, the AG's Office said.
“Legal recourse is not the preferred option, but my office will take any necessary steps to determine whether reports of price-gouging are valid,” Nessel said. “Businesses must play by the rules and if a company is breaking the law, we will hold it accountable. Michigan consumers looking to buy products they need or to protect their health during this pandemic will not be subjected to excessively high prices.”
A Washtenaw County judge approved Nessel's request for subpoenas, which will require A.M. Cleaning & Supplies to provide transaction records throughout the month of March or face legal consequences.
If you suspect a business is price-gouging, you can file a complaint here or by calling the Consumer Protection tip line at 877-765-8388.
