Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is investigating threats against members of the Wayne County Board of Canvassers.
Her office started the investigation shortly after last week’s Board of Canvassers meeting, and her office issued the following statement:
“We will investigate any credible complaints of threats to government officials, elected or appointed, and will prosecute criminal conduct to the fullest extent of the law. Serving the people – regardless of party – is an honorable but sometimes difficult and thankless task. And while many of us have been subjected to hateful and often obscene insults, threats of violence and harm will not be tolerated.”
Anyone with a specific complaint related to election fraud, misinformation or threats against public officials can report them by email to the Attorney General’s office.
