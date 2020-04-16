The Michigan Attorney General’s Office is investigating a Muskegon business after reports they were ripping off customers.
Accord to Attorney General Dana Nessel’s Office the company, EM General in Muskegon, has been accepting payment for face masks and not giving the customers the product.
Subpeonas were issued for the company’s information, including sales records and other financial information, customer correspondences, supply of goods and advertising records, among other things.
Nessel’s office said they are believed to be violations of the Michigan Consumer Protection Act for price-gouging, misleading customers, advertising products with the intent of providing the goods and failure to provide refunds.
Nessel said EM General’s website was selling “antiviral” N-95 masks for around $25 apiece but a 10-pack box of N-95 masks generally sells for closer to $15.
A total of 87 complaints were made to the Better Business Bureau about the company.
