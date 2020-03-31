The Michigan Department of Attorney General has denied a request from a well-known craft and hobby retailer that asked the office to agree that its storefronts should remain open during the Stay Home, Stay Safe executive order.
On Monday, March 30 the Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office sent a letter to JoAnn Fabrics indicating the business’s storefront operations should be temporarily suspended while Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s order remains in place.
According to Nessel, the order was issued to protect the public health and welfare of Michigan residents and reduce person-to-person contact whenever possible due to the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).
“I can appreciate the desire of businesses that want to remain open and provide their customers with the same products and services they have come to expect from these retailers, but there must be common-sense protections in place during this global health emergency,” Nessel said. “Employees should be permitted to work from home whenever possible and businesses that are not necessary to sustaining or protecting life should comply with the order by temporarily suspending in-person operations. Reducing person-to-person contact can help slow the spread of COVID-19, and we all need to do our part.”
According to Nessel, the company asked the Attorney General’s office to confirm that its on-site operations are necessary to sustain and protect lives because many hospitals and volunteers are turning to JoAnn Fabrics for raw materials to make face masks, face shields, and hospital scrubs and gowns.
Nessel said due to the company’s ability to provide these same goods through online sales and by shipping from its stores or distribution centers, keeping the storefronts open to the public is both unnecessary and violative of the executive order.
After receiving the Department’s letter, JoAnn Fabrics stores in the state appear to have modified their business operations to comply.
“I’d like to thank JoAnn Fabrics for its quick response to our letter and for putting the health and safety of Michigan’s residents first in making this decision,” Nessel said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.