A doctor with an office in Mid-Michigan has been charged with multiple felonies, accused of a criminal enterprise comprised of delivery of controlled substances, among other things.
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced the arrest of Dr. Madhu Subnani, 69.
He was arraigned on Oct. 16 on three counts of delivery of controlled substances, a four-year felony; two counts of placing misleading or inaccurate information into a patient chart, a four-year felony; and one count of conducting a criminal enterprise, a 20-year felony.
In November 2019, the Michigan State Police Diversion Investigation Unit received a tip that Subnani’s patients were prescribed controlled substances they did not need. MSP began an investigation into the licensed doctor’s prescribing activities by conducting several undercover visits to Subnani’s practice at Complete Family Healthcare in Imlay City.
From December 2019 through June of 2020, investigators said they engaged in a series of video-recorded undercover appointments with Subnani, seeking controlled substances outside the scope of a legitimate medical purpose. On at least a dozen occasions during this time, the AG’s office said Subnani violated the controlled substances act by writing prescriptions that did not have a legitimate medical purpose. In addition, Subnani entered false notations in the patient records that would legitimize the prescriptions written.
“I am grateful for the work Michigan State Police investigators put into this case, and for their continued partnership in enforcing our state’s laws,” Nessel said. “We must ensure that Michigan’s rules are being followed, particularly when violations may negatively impact the health and welfare of our residents and communities.”
