New Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel says she is hoping to settle 79 lawsuits that were filed against the state and its employees by Flint residents following the city's crisis with lead-contaminated drinking water.
Nessel said Thursday that unlike her predecessor, she will be active on the civil side of Flint-related litigation -- not the criminal probe.
Solicitor General Fadwa Hammoud, who is leading the criminal investigation, announced that Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy will help investigate and prosecute the Flint criminal cases. Fifteen current or former government officials have been charged. Seven have taken plea deals.
Special prosecutor Todd Flood will remain involved. Nessel was critical of former Attorney General Bill Schuette's decision to hire Flood's firm and have "almost no one" in his office handle the criminal probe.
