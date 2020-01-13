A Michigan therapist has been sentenced for stealing more than $1 million from patients.
Beth Lisa Jaslove, 69 from Birmingham, was sentenced to five years of supervised probation for a decades-long scheme called Community Money Program, Attorney General Dana Nessel said.
Nessel said the therapist told patients money they gave her would be used to help others in need and would help their “personal growth and enlightenment.”
Jaslove pleaded guilty to larceny by false pretenses of more than $100,000.
Part of her sentencing prohibits Jaslove from being employed as a “therapist, counselor or spiritual guide” during probation.
She was also ordered to pay $100,000 in restitution.
“Ms. Jaslove took advantage of her clients for far too long and preyed on vulnerable Michiganders simply striving to improve their well-being,” Nessel said. “My office will continue to hold those who steal from others accountable for their actions.”
Nessel said Jaslove stole money from patients between 1991 and 2017, with more than $1 million being taken between 2008 and 2016.
More than a dozen victims lost their entire investment in the Community Money Program.
