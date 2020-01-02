Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel wants to restructure her department.
Nessel wants to hone in on consumer protection, education, and safety while making sure investigations and initiatives are properly staffed.
“This first year in office has given me an opportunity to identify the strengths and weaknesses of the Department in terms of staff assignments and priorities,” Nessel said. “I continue to be deeply impressed by the quality and commitment of the attorneys in this department and hope to always be in a position to give them the resources they need to continue to be outstanding attorneys for the people of Michigan.”
Nessel is reassigning four criminal attorneys to focus exclusively on elder abuse investigations and prosecutions.
The Civil Rights Division has two new attorneys to help with civil rights cases.
She also hired a full-time victim advocate for the clergy abuse investigation team.
