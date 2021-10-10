Nearly two dozen attorneys general, including Michigan's Dana Nessel, are voicing concern of the United States Postal Services new plan.
“Honestly, ever since Postmaster General Louis Dejoy took over the postal service it's really been an unmitigated disaster,” Nessel said.
Nessel joined 20 other AGs in filing a complaint against the United States Postal Service. The group is asking the postal regulatory commission to request an advisory opinion on a ten-year plan to transform the postal service, proposed by Dejoy.
“It shuts down many United States Postal Service branches. It curtails the hours in others, it slows down delivery even further for first class mail, and it increases our rates,” Nessel said.
Nessel calls the plan "bad all the way around" and said it would affect everyone in the state of Michigan.
“We've come together we're asking the Postal Regulatory Commission to do its job and to require Dejoy to seek an advisory opinion from the commission so that there can be testimony and commentary as to what these changes will look like and what they're going to mean and how they're going to affect every day Americans in our efforts to use the postal service,” Nessel said.
Nessel said some of the changes in the postmaster generals ten-year plan have already gone into effect.
“Unfortunately, what Michigan residents can expect to see is that they’re email is going to be slowed down and it’s going to be more expensive and neither of those are good things,” Nessel said.
She and others are hoping for a proper evaluation of Dejoys proposed changes.
“These are very aggressive and, in my opinion, unnecessary changes. I think the Postal Regulatory Commission needs to do their job and if need be fire this guy,” Nessel said.
